Kimberly Dawn McDannold passed peacefully to be with the Lord early in the morning of August 5, 2020. She was born on October 4, 1962 to Donnie Scott Rogers and Nancy Jayne Rogers in Shelbyville, Kentucky. Kimberly remained a proud graduate of both Shelby County High School and Kentucky State. She was avid slow pitch softball player and enjoyed being part of the band. Kimberly was an active member of Christ Fellowship Church and Cherokee Chicks Golf League. She spent her free time on the golf course, spoiling her grandchildren and enjoying her Florida residence with her loving husband.

In addition to her parents, Kimberly was preceded in death by her son, Jason McDannold.

Kimberly will be lovingly remembered by her family, Lewis "Buddy" McDannold her husband and best friend of 34 years; their three children Ashley Marsaa (Daniel), Troy McDannold and Khristian McDannold (Christie). Kimberly was a grandmother of five beautiful girls, great grandmother of four, two brothers, Jeff Rogers (Sheri), and Mike Rogers.

Graveside services will be held at Rose Crest Cemetery at 1:00 pm on Saturday, August 15, 2020, Rev. Larry Blackford Sr officiating. Pallbearers will be Jeff Rogers, Mike Rogers, Daniel Marssa, Brian Nesselrode, Matt Dawkins, and Patrick Massie. Honorary pallbearers will be Tommy Turner, Jerry English, Billy Wagers, and Buck Lowe. Masks are required and we will follow social distancing. In lieu of flowers, the family would most appreciate donations to The Jason McDannold Scholarship Fund,12015 SW Elsinore, Port St. Lucie, FL 34987

