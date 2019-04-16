Kyle Brandt York, age 19, of Lawrenceburg, died Saturday, April 13, 2019.
He was the son of Travis York (Tammy) of Harrodsburg and the late Gina Marie York.
Including his mother, Kyle was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Sheliah Long; and maternal grandfather, Harold Dean Napier.
Including his father and stepmother, Kyle is survived by two sisters, Shawna Nicole Stratton of Versailles and Kyiah Emma-Marie Richardson of Lawrenceburg; grandparents, Rodney and Debbie York of Corinth; step-grandfather, Rickie (Ana) Long of Shelby County; grandparents, Billie Jean (Larry) Drury of Lawrenceburg; and step-grandmother, Barbara Ingram of Harrodsburg.
Services will be 7 p.m., Thursday, April 18, 2019 at the Alton Christian Church with Bro. Doug Wesley and Bro. Noal Cotton officiating. Visitation will be 4 p.m. till time of service Thursday.
Memorials are suggested to the Kyle York Memorial Fund, c/o Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home, P.O. Box 730, Lawrenceburg, KY 40342.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.ritchieandpeach.com.
Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home
701 N Main St PO Box 730
LAWRENCEBURG, KY 40342
(502) 839-5151
Published in The Sentinel-News from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019