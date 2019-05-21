Larry Allen, 63 passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019 at his residence in Shelbyville.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Timmy, Clifford, Woodrow and Kenneth; and his sisters, Ann Anderson and Newbey Hubbard.
He is survived by his sons, Derick Peyton of Shelbyville, and Larry Edward Allen of London; and his brothers, Gary Allen of Indiana, and Leroy Allen of Shelbyville.
A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 2526 Hillsprings Road, Pleasureville, KY 40057; Shannon Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Sentinel-News from May 21 to May 22, 2019