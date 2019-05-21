Larry Allen

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Allen.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Larry Allen, 63 passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019 at his residence in Shelbyville.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Timmy, Clifford, Woodrow and Kenneth; and his sisters, Ann Anderson and Newbey Hubbard.

He is survived by his sons, Derick Peyton of Shelbyville, and Larry Edward Allen of London; and his brothers, Gary Allen of Indiana, and Leroy Allen of Shelbyville.

A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 2526 Hillsprings Road, Pleasureville, KY 40057; Shannon Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Sentinel-News from May 21 to May 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.