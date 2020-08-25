Larry Combs

Larry G. Combs, 70, passed away on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 in Louisville.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Maryland and Edna Webb Combs.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Barbara Combs in Crestwood; his daughters, Julie Baumgartner (William) of Louisville and Christina Combs of Lexington; his brothers, Darrell Combs (Linda) of Shelbyville and Dennis Combs (Betty) of Whitesburg; and his sister, Denise Combs of Shelbyville.

Funeral services were Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at Shannon Funeral Home. Burial is in Grove Hill Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store