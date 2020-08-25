1/
Larry Combs
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry G. Combs, 70, passed away on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 in Louisville.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Maryland and Edna Webb Combs.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Barbara Combs in Crestwood; his daughters, Julie Baumgartner (William) of Louisville and Christina Combs of Lexington; his brothers, Darrell Combs (Linda) of Shelbyville and Dennis Combs (Betty) of Whitesburg; and his sister, Denise Combs of Shelbyville.
Funeral services were Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at Shannon Funeral Home. Burial is in Grove Hill Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Visitation
10:00 AM
Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
Send Flowers
AUG
24
Service
02:00 PM
Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
1124 Main St.
Shelbyville, KY 40065
502-633-1266
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved