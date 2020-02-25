Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Gorrell. View Sign Service Information Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville 1124 Main St. Shelbyville , KY 40065 (502)-633-1266 Visitation 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville 1124 Main St. Shelbyville , KY 40065 View Map Memorial service 3:00 PM Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville 1124 Main St. Shelbyville , KY 40065 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Larry Gorrell, 84, died Friday, February 21, 2020 at his home in Shelbyville. He was born in Salina, Kansas. He faithfully served his country in both the United States Navy and then the United States Air Force. He worked many years as the golf pro for the Shelbyville Country Club until his retirement. He was a member of the Professional Golfers Association. He was an avid contributor to American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), St. Jude Hospital, and Boys Town. He was on the tribal roll for the Potawatomi Indian Tribe. He loved playing the trumpet, playing in several jazz bands over the years. He also loved fishing and following the golf pro tour. He was of the Methodist faith.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Bertha Irene Gorrell; his son, Arthur Duane Gorrell; his granddaughter, Beverly Jean Gorrell; and his grandson, Matt Bellows. He is survived by his daughters, Beverly Gorrell-Brincho (Thomas) of Nashville, TN, Laura Miller Duke of Louisville, Wendy Fertig of Eminence, and Gretchen Miller (Keith) of Lawrenceburg; his sister, Phyllis Selvia of Bella Vista, AK; his brother, Robert Gorrell of Bella Vista, AK; his daughter-in-law, Kathy Gorrell of Rockford, IL; and his 9 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.



Memorial services will be 3:00 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020 at the Shannon Funeral Home. Visitation will be 2:00-3:00 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020 at the funeral home.



Expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) 424 E. 92nd St. New York, NY 10128-6804.

