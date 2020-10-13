Larry James

Larry Giles James, 60, of Shelbyville passed away at his home on Monday, October 12, 2020.

He had served in the National Guard Reserves. He enjoyed the family farm, loved to hunt, was a junk scraper and an avid University of Kentucky fan.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald Sr. and Edna Case James, his grandparents, Giles and Blanche Nolin James, Alice and Bill Wimes and Arvie Case, Sr.

He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Theresa James of Shelbyville; his sons, Tony Elkins and Derek Elkins both of Shelbyville; his brother, Donnie James (Kathy) of Shelbyville; his sister, Melinda Adler (Froman, Jr.) of Hillsboro, OH; his grandchildren, Collin Elkins and Caleb Elkins of Shelbyville; Myla Thompson of Mt. Sterling and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 15, 2020 at the Shannon Funeral Home with Kevin Case officiating. Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, October 14th at the funeral home. Burial will be in Pleasureville Cemetery.

The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Wallace, CareTenders, Hosparus and their teams for their excellent care during Larry's illness.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus, P. O. Box 35425, Louisville, KY 40232.

