Larry Joseph Smith, age 50, passed away on July 9th 2019 in S. Charleston, West Virginia, while working.
He was a customer service engineer for Malvern Panalytical, traveling on average 5 days a week to repair high-tech x-ray machines.
He also has served 10 years in the US Navy from 1989-1999, serving as an Electric Aviation tech ( AT2). He liked golf, he loved playing his guitars and listening to his favorite band "Motor Head" while hangout with his dog Jack.
He was preceded in death by his father, Larry A. Smith and His Brother, Dale De'Lozier.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Jennifer B Smith; his two sons, Jacob and Mark Smith; his Mother Elizabeth Smith; his Step Mother Maryanne, his sister Debby De'Lozier and his step siblings, Dottie, Bob, and Scott.
A Military graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 1 pm at the Kentucky Military Cemetery, in Radcliff, KY. Shannon Funeral Home is in Charge of arrangements.
Published in The Sentinel-News from July 18 to July 19, 2019