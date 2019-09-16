Lawrence Emil Gish, 80, of Shelbyville died Saturday, September 15, 2019.
He was a member of Church of the Annunciation. He was a US Army veteran serving as a member of the 82nd Airborne Association.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Felix and Antoinette Gish and his sister, Rebecca Keller.
He is survived by his sisters, Barbara Cecil of Eminence, Virginia Gish of Bardstown, Darlene Krebs of Jeffersontown, Charlotte Curtiss of Frankfort; his brothers, Anthony Gish of Madison, IN, Stephen Gish of Smithfield, Kenneth Gish of Lexington; his step son, Shane Holliday of Bowling Green; his step daughter, Faith Gibbons of New Zion, SC; his former wife, Annette Gish of New Zion, SC; step grandson, Colt; several nieces and nephews and several great nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 10:00 AM Friday, September 20, 2019 at the Church of the Annunciation. Visitation will be 3-8 PM Thursday, September 19th at the Shannon Funeral Home. Burial will be 2 PM Monday, September 23rd at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery in Radcliff, KY.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to 82nd Airborne Association, P. O. Box 87482, Fayetteville, SC 28304-7482.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Sept. 16 to Sept. 18, 2019