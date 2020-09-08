Lea Ann Ferring Kamer 59, of Shelbyville, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020.

She was a member of Dover Baptist Church. Lea Ann was an office manager for Fox 41, 32 WLKY, WBKI, Baptist East Hospital and Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Jimmie and Charlotte Ann Ferring; nephew, Jay Baker.

Survivors include her husband of 22 years, Donald "Donnie" Kamer; children, Brian Turner (Michelle) and Jennifer Turner; grandchildren, Dallas Bell, Addy Turner and Gabe Turner; Sisters, Karen Ferring, Terri Turner (David) and Beth Welch (Bill).

A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 10 AM on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral home with visitation from 4-8 PM on Wednesday.

Memorials to Hosparus.

