Lee Evans, Jr., 83, Shelbyville, died Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 at Norton Hospital Brownsboro following an illness. A native of Louisville, he was the son of the late Ida Belle Jackson Chambers and Lee Evans, Sr.
He was a 20-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force, serving during the Vietnam Era.
In addition to his parents, one brother, Roy Evans and four sisters â€" Mary Willie Chambers, Annie Mae Chambers, Martha Chambers Shirley and Ernestine Shouse â€" preceded him in death.
He is survived by his children, Beverly Lewis, Shelbyville; Gwen Bradley, Louisville; Dana Evans Robinson, Indianapolis; Donnie Evans, Louisville; Pam Evans Bozeman (Ron), Atlanta, Ga.; Ronnie Evans, Shelbyville; Wesley Evans (Katrina), Mt. Airy, N.C.; and Eric Evans, Shelbyville; siblings, Pauline Evans, Lexington; Faye Russell, Louisville; Barbara Beach (John Robert), Shelbyville; William "Billy" Evans (Jean); Versailles, Alice Taylor (Robert) Shelbyville; Richard Chambers (Martha), Louisville; and Helen Evans of Shelbyville.
A graveside service with military honors was Feb. 8, 2020 at Calvary Cemetery. Interment followed.
Arrangements were entrusted to Webb Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.webbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020