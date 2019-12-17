Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leonard Wilson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Leonard Buford Wilson, 96, died Sunday, December 15, 2019 at his home in Shelbyville. He was a retired quality control manager with Rexnord, formerly Carrier Conveyor in Louisville. He was a member of the Cedar Hill Christian Church in Jeffersontown. Besides spending time with family, he enjoyed old tractors and cars and being on the farm. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman Buford Wilson and Mildred Jane Wright Wilson; and his wife, Janet Burk Wilson. He is survived by his daughters, Karin Gail Berry and Jane Carman, both of Shelbyville; his son, Leonard Bernard Wilson of Shelbyville; and his granddaughter, Hallie Faurest Carman of Shelbyville. At this time, there will be no public services. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus.

