Leroy Lenwood Coffey, 86, of Shelbyville, died February 3, 2020 at the Jewish Hospital in Louisville. He was a native of Campbell County, VA. He worked as a crane operator with Norfolk Southern Railroad for 37 years where he did a great deal of travelling. Mr. Coffey loved to garden, watching Cowboy movies, and watching sports-especially when the University of Kentucky was playing. After retiring, he enjoyed helping raise his grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Peggy Coffey & Garbell Henson and Walcie Brooks; his sister, Iris May Mitchell; his brother, Jesse Purnell Coffey; his daughter, Rhoda Cay Arington; and his two sons, Tracy Lee Coffey and James Ronald Tillett. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Jannetta Faye Coffey of Shelbyville; his daughter, Julia Turner of Louisville; his sons, Roy Coffey (Kathy) of Frankfort and Dale Coffey of Shelbyville; his sister, Phyllis Dodl of Lynchburg, VA; his brother, Eddie Boy Coffey of London; his sisters-in-law, Ruth Coffey of Richmond, VA; Anne Ryan of Shelbyville; and 10 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.



Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the Shannon Funeral Home with the Rev. Drew Tillett officiating. Visitation will be 12 Noon-2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Grove Hill Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the .

