WADDY- Leslie W. "Billy" Woodward, 55, of Waddy died Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020 at his residence.
Born in Shelbyville, he was the son of the late Robert William and Christine Burgain Woodward.
He is survived by his wife of more than thirty-seven years, Cathy Woodward of Waddy; son, Robert Henry Woodward (Amanda) of Shelbyville.
Funeral services will be private with the Rev.Theodore Todd officiating. Interment will be in the Bagdad Cemetery in Bagdad.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5 2020, at Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville. Social distancing will be required and anyone entering the funeral home will be required to wear a mask and submit to a temperature check.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hosparus, 3532 Ephraim McDowell Drive, Louisville, 40205.
