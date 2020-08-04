1/
Leslie "Billy" Woodward
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leslie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WADDY- Leslie W. "Billy" Woodward, 55, of Waddy died Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020 at his residence.
Born in Shelbyville, he was the son of the late Robert William and Christine Burgain Woodward.
He is survived by his wife of more than thirty-seven years, Cathy Woodward of Waddy; son, Robert Henry Woodward (Amanda) of Shelbyville.
Funeral services will be private with the Rev.Theodore Todd officiating. Interment will be in the Bagdad Cemetery in Bagdad.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5 2020, at Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville. Social distancing will be required and anyone entering the funeral home will be required to wear a mask and submit to a temperature check.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hosparus, 3532 Ephraim McDowell Drive, Louisville, 40205.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville and online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Hall-Taylor Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hall-Taylor Funeral Home
1185 Main Street
Shelbyville, KY 40065
502-633-1655
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved