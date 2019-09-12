Lester Collins McGaughey, Sr., 92, passed peacefully to heaven's glory surrounded by family on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 in Louisville. A native of Mt. Eden, he was the son of the late Everett and Esther Nethery McGaughey. He was a U.S. Army veteran of WWII. He was a Material Control Manager for General Electric and a devoted member of Southeast Christian Church for 45 years. He was a server/usher at his church and participated in Bible study groups. He was a loving son, father, brother and papaw. He loved the Lord, reading his Bible and spending time with family. He greatly enjoyed playing golf, fishing, working jigsaw puzzles and word searches, camping and time spent around the lake.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Opal Browne "Brownie" Wheeler McGaughey, his parents and five siblings, Marion, Ralph, Hazel, Ann and Maize.
Survivors include his son, Les McGaughey, Jr. (Amy) and two daughters, Sharon Kay Helm of Mt. Washington and Pam Ashby (Wayne) of Shelbyville; two brothers, James (Bea) and Don (Betty), both of Frankfort; one sister, Wanda Milburn of Louisville; four grandchildren, Sher Helm (Robby), Michelle Ashby, Mathew Ashby (Bridget) and Isaac Petry; four great-grandchildren, Thomas, Erica, Kyeleigh and Braelynn; and one great-great-grandchild, Carson.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m., Monday, September 16, 2019 at Webb Funeral Home with visitation at the funeral home 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday. Burial will follow at Grove Hill Cemetery with military honors.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Webb Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.webbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019