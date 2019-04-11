Lillian Clayton

  • "I am sorry for your loss. It is always hard to lose a love..."
  • "Ms. Clayton was a beautiful soul. She has known me since..."
    - Navada Weaver
  • "You will be missed Ms Clayton. Now you can rest with your..."
    - Jamie Cotton

Lillian R. Wooten Clayton, 82, passed away March 31, 2019 in Louisville.

She was the daughter of the late Rebun and Lucille Maddox.

She is survived by her two sisters, Lucille and Ella Mae Crittendon of Shelbyville and two daughters of Louisville.

Visitation will is 11 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, followed by a noon funeral service at Canaan Christian Church, 2840 Hikes Lane, Louisville.

Arrangements are being handled by Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons Funeral Home, 951 S. Preston Street, Louisville.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019
