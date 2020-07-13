1/
Lillian Taylor
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lillian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SHELBYVILLE- Lillian Whitaker Taylor, 100, of Shelbyville, died on Sunday, the 5th day of July, 2020, at the Masonic Home of Shelbyville. Born in Shelbyville, on the 4th of July, 1920, one hundred years and one day prior to her death, she was the daughter of the late Charles Columbus and Effie Mae Raney Whitaker, and the widow of Carl Thomas Taylor. She was the oldest member of the Shelbyville First Christian Church. A lifelong homemaker, she was an excellent cook and enjoyed sewing and quilting. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Fred Taylor.
Her survivors include her daughter, Linda Edington and her husband, Robert, of Shelbyville; her brother, Charles Whittaker of Jeffersonville, Indiana; her daughter-in-law, Linda Taylor of Shelbyville; her grandchildren, Laura Edington, Lisa Spaulding and her husband, Chris, Lacy Potter and her husband, Larry, Eric Taylor and his wife, Gaythel, and Brandon Taylor; her great-grandchildren, Cody Spaulding and his wife, Brooke, Mackenzie Spaulding, Zachary Taylor, Erica Taylor, and Gaby Taylor; her great-great-grandchildren, Braden Spaulding and Parker Spaulding; and a host of friends and extended family members who loved her and called her "Granny."
Funeral services will be private, with the Reverend Dr. J. Howard Griffith and the Reverend Dr. Dave Charlton officiating. Visitation will be from 11:30 A.M., until 2:15 P.M., Wednesday, 8 July 2020, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville. Social distancing will be required and anyone entering the funeral home will be required to wear a mask. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to The Shelbyville First Christian Church, 60 Disciples Way, Shelbyville, Kentucky 40065. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville and online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Jul. 13 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hall-Taylor Funeral Home
1185 Main Street
Shelbyville, KY 40065
502-633-1655
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved