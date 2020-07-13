SHELBYVILLE- Lillian Whitaker Taylor, 100, of Shelbyville, died on Sunday, the 5th day of July, 2020, at the Masonic Home of Shelbyville. Born in Shelbyville, on the 4th of July, 1920, one hundred years and one day prior to her death, she was the daughter of the late Charles Columbus and Effie Mae Raney Whitaker, and the widow of Carl Thomas Taylor. She was the oldest member of the Shelbyville First Christian Church. A lifelong homemaker, she was an excellent cook and enjoyed sewing and quilting. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Fred Taylor.
Her survivors include her daughter, Linda Edington and her husband, Robert, of Shelbyville; her brother, Charles Whittaker of Jeffersonville, Indiana; her daughter-in-law, Linda Taylor of Shelbyville; her grandchildren, Laura Edington, Lisa Spaulding and her husband, Chris, Lacy Potter and her husband, Larry, Eric Taylor and his wife, Gaythel, and Brandon Taylor; her great-grandchildren, Cody Spaulding and his wife, Brooke, Mackenzie Spaulding, Zachary Taylor, Erica Taylor, and Gaby Taylor; her great-great-grandchildren, Braden Spaulding and Parker Spaulding; and a host of friends and extended family members who loved her and called her "Granny."
Funeral services will be private, with the Reverend Dr. J. Howard Griffith and the Reverend Dr. Dave Charlton officiating. Visitation will be from 11:30 A.M., until 2:15 P.M., Wednesday, 8 July 2020, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville. Social distancing will be required and anyone entering the funeral home will be required to wear a mask. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to The Shelbyville First Christian Church, 60 Disciples Way, Shelbyville, Kentucky 40065. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville and online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.