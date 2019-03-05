Lillian (Christy) Wright, age 82 of Eminence, passed away Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Birdie Mae Hoskins of Eminence and Lovelle Christy of Midway.
She is survived by her husband, Raymond J. Wright, Sr. of Eminence; her daughters Joy Watkins (Lloyd) of Louisville, Jackie Wright of Louisville and Myra Moore (Donnie) of Louisville; and her son, Raymond Wright, Jr. (Wanda) of Boston, Mass.
Funeral services are noon on Saturday, March 9, 2019 First Baptist Church, Eminence, officiated by Rev. Charles Duncan, Jr., pastor.
Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2019 at First Baptist Church, Eminence.
Memorial contributions may be given to First Baptist Church.
Prewitt Eminence Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019