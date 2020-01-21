Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lillie Wakefield. View Sign Service Information Morton-Beckley Funeral Directors - Shelbyville 1144-C Main Street Shelbyville , KY 40066-0926 (502)-647-3750 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Webb Funeral Home Funeral service 11:00 AM Webb Funeral Home Send Flowers Obituary

Lillie Mae Moore Wakefield, 88, Shelbyville, died Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Baptist Health Louisville Hospice Facility following a long illness. A native of Shelbyville, she was the daughter of the late Mattie Louise Thomas Moore and Ernest Moore, Sr. After her children were older, she worked for many years at 21 Brands Distillery in Frankfort on the bottling line. In her leisure time, she loved to draw, tell stories and write. She was an avid Bible reader. She was a member of the former Bethel Temple No. 3 under the pastorate of Rev. James Chambers. She had attended various churches in her later years.



In addition to her parents, her husband of 63 years, Roy Wakefield, two daughters, Dora Chambers and Emma Young, four sisters, Mattie Louise Moore, Thelma Beach, Fannie Allen and Alice Catherine Jones and three brothers, Ernest Moore, Jr., Cornelius "Neal" Moore and James "Peewee" Moore, preceded her in death.



Survivors include five children, Cornel Wakefield of Shelbyville, Jan Pollard (Calvin) of Ft. Washington, MD and Anna Jones, James Alice Wakefield and Charles Wakefield (Renita), all of Shelbyville; one sister, Emma Louise Moore of New Castle; 14 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Webb Funeral Home with visitation 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday. Rev. Robert M. Marshall, Sr. will deliver the eulogy, and Rev. Ronald Walker will officiate. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Morton-Beckley Funeral Directors.

