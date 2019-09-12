Linda P. Watts, formerly Linda P. Richardson, 75, of Waddy died Wednesday, September 11, 2019 in Louisville.



She was a member of Van Buren Church of Christ. She worked as a teacher's assistant in Fort Knox Community Schools. She had worked several years at McDonald's in Shelbyville.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Shafter Watts; her twin brother, Lindel Earl Payton and her sister, Olga Hawks.



She is survived by her sons, Jeffrey W. Richardson (Tiffany), of Waddy; Steven K. Richardson (Lynnette), of Simpsonville; Kathy Lynne Edwards (Quinn), of Shelbyville; her grandchildren, Derrek Richardson (Kaitlin), Kayla Edwards, Catie Richardson, Savanna Edwards, Jacob Richardson, Saul Edwards, Jessica Edwards, great grandchild, Emmy Perkinson; her sisters, Thelma Jordan of Florida; Janice Hardin of Elizabethtown; Mary Woodring of Rineyville; Joyce Olsen of Florida and her brother, Dale Payton of Elizabethtown.



Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Sunday, September 15, 2019 at the Shannon Funeral Home with Rev. Matt Ashby officiating. Visitation will be 2-8 P.M. Saturday, September 14th and from Noon until time of service on Sunday. Burial will be in Best Cemetery in Anderson County.



Expressions of sympathy may be made to Van Buren Church of Christ, 1057 Pleasant Grove Ridge Road, Mt. Eden, KY 40046.

