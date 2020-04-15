Linzer "Lenny" M. Murphy, 64, Shelbyville, died Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Baptist Health Louisville. A native of Shelbyville, he was the son of Laura Chambers Mickey Patterson of Shelbyville and Clark (Tammy) Murphy of Louisville. He was a graduate of Shelbyville High School. His career spanned many years in automotive parts management, beginning at Pearce Motor Company, then Shelbyville Chrysler, Bluegrass Lincoln Mercury and finally at O'Brien Ford, where he was working until his illness forced his retirement. In his leisure time, he thoroughly enjoyed Harley Davidson motorcycles, singing at church and spending time with family and friends. He joined Bethel A.M.E. Church as a child and was currently a member of First Harmony Worship Center.
One sister, Darlene Elizabeth Mickey, preceded him in death.
Survivors, in addition to his parents, include his loving wife of 19 years, Martha Murphy of Shelbyville; one daughter, Shawnah (Chris) Averitte of Jeffersontown; two stepsons, Arthur B. (Meka) Stone of Shelbyville and DePrÃ©e (Malori) Harris of Eminence; one brother, Mike Mickey of Shelbyville; three half-brothers, Stephen Murphy and Don Murphy, both of Louisville and Michael (Teresa) Murphy of Shelbyville; five grandchildren, Akia Jones, Dasia Jones, Jalen Harris, Kyrah Harris and Lyren Harris; two great-grandchildren, Brooklyn McCarley and Rhyan McCarley and his beloved dog and companion, Scrappy.
Funeral services will be private, and cremation will follow the services. A memorial service will be planned at his church when conditions allow.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to First Harmony Worship Center, P.O. Box 1214, Shelbyville, KY 40066-1214.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Morton-Beckley Funeral Directors. Online condolences may be expressed and are encouraged to help the family at a time we are unable to be together at www.morton-beckley.com.
Published in The Sentinel-News on Apr. 15, 2020