Lisa Marie Drew Summitt, 41, of Shelbyville died unexpectedly Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 in Scottsburg, Ind. A native of Shelbyville, she was the daughter of the late David and Sandra Tindle Drew.
In addition to her parents, her brother, Davy Drew, preceded her in death.
She is survived by her children, Amber Nicole Drew (Chelsea) of Lawrenceburg, Zachary Drew, Nadia Drew and Jayden Drew, all of Shelbyville.
Visitation is 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at Webb Funeral Home. Cremation will follow. The cremated remains will be privately interred later at Defoe Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to help with expenses. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Webb Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.webbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Sentinel-News on Feb. 7, 2020