BRIAR RIDGE- Lois Faye Ulery, 82, of Briar Ridge, died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 at her residence.
Born in Spencer County, she was the daughter of the late Vachel and Lucille Williams McGaughey.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Dorothy Stewart, William McGaughey and Wilbert McGaughey.
She is survived by her husband of sixty-four years, Eugene Ulery of Briar Ridge; son, Ricky Ulery (Teresa) of Briar Ridge; and sisters, Pauline McClain (Truman), and Juanita Yates, all of Mount Eden.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Briar Ridge Christian Church, with the Reverend Eugene Neyhart and the Reverend Jason Bradshaw officiating. Interment will be in Highland Memory Gardens in Mt. Washington.
Visitation will be 2 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at the Briar Ridge Christian Church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hosparus or to Briar Ridge Christian Church. Arrangements are entrusted to the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville, and online condolences may be expressed at halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Sentinel-News on Oct. 25, 2019