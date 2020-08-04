Lorena Evans

Lorena Grace Evans, 76, of Shelbyville passed away at her home on August 1, 2020.
She was a member of the D.A.V. Auxiliary
.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lee Evans, Jr.
She is survived by her daughter, Sherry Cotten of Pensacola, FL; her sons, Lee A. "Buddy" Evans, III of Burlington, KY; John Robert Evans of Shelbyville; Michael Evans of El Paso, TX; her 2 brothers, her sister, her 12 grandchildren and her longtime friend and sister of the heart, Faith Milby.
Funeral service will be 5:00 P.M. Sunday, August 9, 2020 at the Shannon Funeral Home with Rev. Robert Marshall officiating. Visitation will be from 2:00 P.M. until time of service. Burial will be in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central 11:00 A.M. Monday.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to D.A.V.
or American Cancer Society
.