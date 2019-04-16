Loretta Jean Chandler of Elizabethtown, died Sunday, April 14, 2019. She was formerly the widow of James G. Cheek of Shelbyville and Louisville, the mother of one daughter and one son who preceded her in death.
There will be no visitation or funeral.
Hall-Taylor Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
