Loretta Chandler

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Loretta Chandler.

Loretta Jean Chandler of Elizabethtown, died Sunday, April 14, 2019. She was formerly the widow of James G. Cheek of Shelbyville and Louisville, the mother of one daughter and one son who preceded her in death.

There will be no visitation or funeral.

Hall-Taylor Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Funeral Home
Hall-Taylor Funeral Home
1185 Main Street
Shelbyville, KY 40065
502-633-1655
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Sentinel-News from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.