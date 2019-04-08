Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Loretta King. View Sign

Loretta King, 80, died Friday, April 5, 2019 at her residence in Shelbyville, Kentucky.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Harold T. King, her parents, Elbert & Emma North; her son, Terry King; and her brother, Tommy North.



She is survived by her sons, Dennis King of Lawrenceburg, and Anthony "Tony" King (Monica) of Frankfort; her daughter, June Copley (Greg) of Shelbyville; her daughter-in-law, Sharon King, of Frankfort; her brother Chuck North; her grandchildren, Andrea Ruston, Brooke Gray, Blair Copley, Emma Tackett, Shelby King, and Sam King; as well as her 6 great grandchildren.



Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday April 8, 2019 at the Shannon Funeral Home in Shelbyville, Kentucky, with Sister Marie Lutes officiating. Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Grove Hill Cemetery.



Expressions of sympathy may be made to Shelbyville Community Church, 520 Mt. Eden Road, Shelbyville, KY 40065 or to the , Greater KY Chapter, 6100 Dutchmans Lane, Suite 401 Louisville, KY 40205

Loretta King, 80, died Friday, April 5, 2019 at her residence in Shelbyville, Kentucky.She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Harold T. King, her parents, Elbert & Emma North; her son, Terry King; and her brother, Tommy North.She is survived by her sons, Dennis King of Lawrenceburg, and Anthony "Tony" King (Monica) of Frankfort; her daughter, June Copley (Greg) of Shelbyville; her daughter-in-law, Sharon King, of Frankfort; her brother Chuck North; her grandchildren, Andrea Ruston, Brooke Gray, Blair Copley, Emma Tackett, Shelby King, and Sam King; as well as her 6 great grandchildren.Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday April 8, 2019 at the Shannon Funeral Home in Shelbyville, Kentucky, with Sister Marie Lutes officiating. Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Grove Hill Cemetery.Expressions of sympathy may be made to Shelbyville Community Church, 520 Mt. Eden Road, Shelbyville, KY 40065 or to the , Greater KY Chapter, 6100 Dutchmans Lane, Suite 401 Louisville, KY 40205 Funeral Home Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville

1124 Main St.

Shelbyville , KY 40065

502-633-1266 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Sentinel-News from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Sentinel-News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.