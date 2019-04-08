Loretta King, 80, died Friday, April 5, 2019 at her residence in Shelbyville, Kentucky.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Harold T. King, her parents, Elbert & Emma North; her son, Terry King; and her brother, Tommy North.
She is survived by her sons, Dennis King of Lawrenceburg, and Anthony "Tony" King (Monica) of Frankfort; her daughter, June Copley (Greg) of Shelbyville; her daughter-in-law, Sharon King, of Frankfort; her brother Chuck North; her grandchildren, Andrea Ruston, Brooke Gray, Blair Copley, Emma Tackett, Shelby King, and Sam King; as well as her 6 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday April 8, 2019 at the Shannon Funeral Home in Shelbyville, Kentucky, with Sister Marie Lutes officiating. Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Grove Hill Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Shelbyville Community Church, 520 Mt. Eden Road, Shelbyville, KY 40065 or to the , Greater KY Chapter, 6100 Dutchmans Lane, Suite 401 Louisville, KY 40205
