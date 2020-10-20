Lorie Haggard

Lorie Ann Crenshaw Haggard, 55, Shelbyville, died Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020 at her home.
A native of Shelbyville, she was the daughter of Charles Crenshaw of Taylorsville and Linda Crenshaw of Shelbyville.
She was preceded in death by her sister Nancy Lynn Crenshaw.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband of 34 years, Laddy James Haggard of Shelbyville; daughter, Ashley Ann Haggard of Lawrenceburg; son, Joshua Paul Haggard of Shelbyville; and brother, Robbie Crenshaw (Angie) of Bardstown.
Funeral services were Oct. 19 at Webb Funeral Home. Rev. Jeff Edington officiated. Cremation followed in accordance with her wishes.
Webb Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.