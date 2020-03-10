Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louis Cochran Jr.. View Sign Service Information Webb Funeral Home - Shelbyville 1144 W. Main Shelbyville , KY 40065 (502)-633-3750 Send Flowers Obituary

Louis Cochran, Jr., 64, Louisville, died Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Robley Rex VA Medical Center following an illness. A native of Shelbyville, he was the son of the late Mary Jo Sheckles Cochran and Louis Cochran, Sr. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army and formerly worked in the janitorial division of Alcan Packaging. In his leisure time, he enjoyed musical instruments, particularly playing bongo drums, dancing and listening to music and enjoyed nice clothes. He was an avid U. of L. fan. He was a member of New Greater First Baptist Church in Montclair.



Survivors include his wife, Gloria Moore Cochran; one son, Dametre Louis Cochran; one daughter, LaPorchia Renee Cochran; one sister, Jacqueline "Jackie" Cochran Lancaster; the mother of his children, Henrietta Davis; three granddaughters, Deion Davis, Phoenix Cochran and Paisley Cochran, all of Shelbyville; two aunts, Pauline Sheckles Jackson of Louisville and Lois Beach of Shelbyville and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.



Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, March 14, 2020 at St. John United Methodist Church with visitation 5-8 p.m., Friday at Webb Funeral Home. Rev. Charles Ashby will deliver the eulogy. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery with military honors.



Flowers are welcome, and expressions of sympathy may be made to Awake Ministries for the Veterans Programs.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Webb Funeral Home.

