Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ratterman Funeral Home 12900 Shelbyville Road Louisville , KY 40243 (502)-244-3305 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Ratterman Funeral Home 12900 Shelbyville Road Louisville , KY 40243 View Map Funeral 2:00 PM Ratterman Funeral Home 12900 Shelbyville Road Louisville , KY 40243 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

On Sunday, May 5, 2019, Louis "Louie" Anthony Galati passed away at the age of 74. Louie was born at St. Joseph Infirmary March 22, 1945 to Louis and Virginia Galati. He was a graduate of Fern Creek High School class of 1964 where he competed on multiple varsity teams. Immediately upon graduation, he began his career in the United States Navy and USNR. Louie was employed for 30 years at General Electric in Louisville. He served as a volunteer firefighter in several departments including Buechel and McMahan where he was active in the Crusade for Children. After retirement from GE and the Naval Reserve, he and his wife, Alyce Galati moved to Indiana.



He enjoyed a rich and fulfilling retirement, while working with several organizations which include: Master Mason; Scottish Rite 32nd Degree Mason; a member of Kosair Shrine Temple; Past Commander of SESA Legion of Honor and and Associate member of Murat Shrine Temple. He was a member of USS Glacier AGB-4 Association, American Legion Post 180 Zachary Taylor and the Murat Corvette Club.



He and Alyce had two wonderful children: Louis Todd Galati(Jessica)and Jennifer Jo Galati(Acree) Jason. He is also survived by his grandchildren Kyle Acree, Elizabeth Galati and Bianca (Josh) Clines. Louie shared the remaining years with his companion and friend, Sherry Smith.



His funeral will take place Friday, May 10th, 2:00 p.m. at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville with burial to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will also take place at the funeral home on Thursday, May 9th, from 4-8 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to the in his memory.

On Sunday, May 5, 2019, Louis "Louie" Anthony Galati passed away at the age of 74. Louie was born at St. Joseph Infirmary March 22, 1945 to Louis and Virginia Galati. He was a graduate of Fern Creek High School class of 1964 where he competed on multiple varsity teams. Immediately upon graduation, he began his career in the United States Navy and USNR. Louie was employed for 30 years at General Electric in Louisville. He served as a volunteer firefighter in several departments including Buechel and McMahan where he was active in the Crusade for Children. After retirement from GE and the Naval Reserve, he and his wife, Alyce Galati moved to Indiana.He enjoyed a rich and fulfilling retirement, while working with several organizations which include: Master Mason; Scottish Rite 32nd Degree Mason; a member of Kosair Shrine Temple; Past Commander of SESA Legion of Honor and and Associate member of Murat Shrine Temple. He was a member of USS Glacier AGB-4 Association, American Legion Post 180 Zachary Taylor and the Murat Corvette Club.He and Alyce had two wonderful children: Louis Todd Galati(Jessica)and Jennifer Jo Galati(Acree) Jason. He is also survived by his grandchildren Kyle Acree, Elizabeth Galati and Bianca (Josh) Clines. Louie shared the remaining years with his companion and friend, Sherry Smith.His funeral will take place Friday, May 10th, 2:00 p.m. at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville with burial to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will also take place at the funeral home on Thursday, May 9th, from 4-8 p.m.In lieu of flowers, please donate to the in his memory. Published in The Sentinel-News on May 8, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Firefighters U.S. Navy World War II Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sentinel-News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations