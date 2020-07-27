SHELBYVILLE- Lovey Baker, 91, of Shelbyville died on Friday, the 24th day of July, 2020 at Baptist Health Louisville. A native of Crestwood, she was the daughter of the late John Thomas and Margaret Sutherland Clements and the widow of Chester T. Baker. She attended the Clayvillage Baptist Church. She was a retired employee of the Kentucky Revenue Department where she had worked for nearly forty years. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Scott Baker.
Her survivors include her daughter, Sally Bridgewater and her husband, Dan, of Louisville; her daughter-in-law, Diana Baker of Shelbyville; her grandchildren, Jennifer Baker Thomas and her husband, Will, of Elizabethtown, and Jordan Baker and his wife, Kim, of Shelbyville; and her two great-grandchildren, Madison Baker and Isabelle Baker.
Funeral services will be private with Brother Mark Harrison officiating. Interment will be in the Grove Hill Cemetery in Shelbyville. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until 12:45 P.M., on Monday, 27 July 2020, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville. Social distancing will be required and anyone entering the funeral home will be required to wear a mask and submit to a temperature check. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Shelby County Humane Society, 400 Hudson Boulevard, Shelbyville, Kentucky 40065. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville and online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.