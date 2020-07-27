1/1
Lovey Baker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lovey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SHELBYVILLE- Lovey Baker, 91, of Shelbyville died on Friday, the 24th day of July, 2020 at Baptist Health Louisville. A native of Crestwood, she was the daughter of the late John Thomas and Margaret Sutherland Clements and the widow of Chester T. Baker. She attended the Clayvillage Baptist Church. She was a retired employee of the Kentucky Revenue Department where she had worked for nearly forty years. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Scott Baker.
Her survivors include her daughter, Sally Bridgewater and her husband, Dan, of Louisville; her daughter-in-law, Diana Baker of Shelbyville; her grandchildren, Jennifer Baker Thomas and her husband, Will, of Elizabethtown, and Jordan Baker and his wife, Kim, of Shelbyville; and her two great-grandchildren, Madison Baker and Isabelle Baker.
Funeral services will be private with Brother Mark Harrison officiating. Interment will be in the Grove Hill Cemetery in Shelbyville. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until 12:45 P.M., on Monday, 27 July 2020, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville. Social distancing will be required and anyone entering the funeral home will be required to wear a mask and submit to a temperature check. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Shelby County Humane Society, 400 Hudson Boulevard, Shelbyville, Kentucky 40065. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville and online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Jul. 27 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
11:00 - 12:45 PM
Hall-Taylor Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hall-Taylor Funeral Home
1185 Main Street
Shelbyville, KY 40065
502-633-1655
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved