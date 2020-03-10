Lowell VanHorn

Service Information
Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
1124 Main St.
Shelbyville, KY
40065
(502)-633-1266
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
12:00 PM
Obituary
Lowell Clayton VanHorn, 81, of Shelbyville passed away at his home on Saturday, March 7, 2020.

He was a U. S. Air Force veteran.

He is survived by his wife, Ruthann VanHorn of Shelbyville; his daughters, Jennifer Bowles of Louisville and Cari Beck (Eugene) of Marco Island, Fla.

Funeral services will be noon on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Shannon Funeral Home. Visitation will be after 10 a.m. until time of service. Burial will be in Harrods Creek Cemetery.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
