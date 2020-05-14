Luanne Louise Morris Bryant, 96, of Shelbyville died Monday, May 4, 2020 at her home. She was born in Detroit, MI and was the daughter of the late Willard Robert and Josephine Downey Morris.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Gilbert Bryant; sister, Ethel Cisneros; daughter, Mary Lee Bryant; and sons, James Lynn Bryant and David Morris Bryant.
She is survived by her children, Gilbert Ray Bryant (Norma Rae) of Adair County, Carol Jo Wilkerson (Ransom), Brenda Nichols and Beverly Nyguen (Coung) of Louisville; Steven Bryant of Shelbyville, and Robert Bryant (Sandy) of Pendleton.
Cremation has been selected in accordance with her wishes. No services are planned at this time.
