Lucien Hunter, Jr., 58, of Simpsonville, passed from this life on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Norton's Hospital in Louisville. Native of Shelby County, he was born on December 16, 1961, son of the late Lucien Hunter, Sr., and Evelyn Jackson Wilson. He was a 1980 graduate of Shelby County High School, where he played football and basketball. Lucien was an accomplished athlete during his high school years and proudly wore number 44. He was also an avid University of Louisville sports fan.



Lucien began a career with the Masonic Home of Shelbyville, He later became a registered phlebotomist and CMT. He was employed with the Shelby County Extension office, in his leisure time he enjoyed watching his favorite sports teams, camping and showing his love to his family.



Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers; Rev. Elmore Wilson and Stephen W. Hunter, Sr., four sisters; Lacy O. Wilson, Emily A. Wilson, Brenda J. Wilson and Iona Hunter, two nephews; Dale Adrian Kennedy, O'Brian "Keithy" Kennedy a niece; Shawntez Tinsely, and four great-nephews along with several aunts and uncles and cousins.



He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his loving wife; Kimberly Clark Hunter whom he enjoyed his life together with for over 28 years. three daughters; Devin Hunter of Bardstown, Megan Clark-Dugle and Ashley Clark of Shelbyville, his grandchildren; Donavan Hunter, Kiana Hunter and Jayera Hunter all of Bardstown, Brooklyn Williams, Izaiah Johnson, Elijah Cochran, Brayden and Kaleigh Dugle all of Shelbyville, two brothers; Greg (Marla) Hunter and Sherman Wilson of Shelbyville, four sisters; Sylvia (Thomas) Marshall, Sr., of Shelbyville, Barbara L. Wilson and Mary (Edward) Benson of Louisville and Bernice (Bishop Eric) Barnes of Somerset, sisters-in-law; Allison Jones, of Shelbyville, Pamela (Andy) Way of Louisville, Cathleen Lewis Hunter and Danna Wilson of Shelbyville, and an aunt; Pauline Jackson of Louisville, his father and mother-in-law; Randy and Judy Williams of Shelbyville, numerous other relative and friends.



Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Monday, June 8, 2020 at the Shelby Christian Church, 2375 Frankfort Road, Shelbyville, Kentucky.



Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. at the church with Pastor Justin Barnes and Bishop Eric Barnes officiating, Interment will be in the Calvary Cemetery.



Shannon Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Mr. Lucien Hunter, Jr.



