Lucy Thomas Falconer, 64, died Saturday, June 13 in Stoke-Mandeville Hospital, Aylesbury, England. Lucy was the daughter of the late Ben Allen and Emily Thomas of Shelbyville. She was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Thomas Falconer. She is survived by her husband, Terry Falconer, and daughter, Helen Falconer, Aylesbury; her three brothers, Ted Thomas (Beth), Shelbyville, KY; Stephen Thomas, Newport Beach, CA; and Daniel Thomas, Greeley, CO, as well as cousins, nieces and nephews who will miss her positive outlook on life.
Lucy was a Shelbyville native, and graduate of Shelby County High School. She will be remembered locally as a vivacious young lady who participated in 4-H, excelled at the flute, and performed in the Life Singers. She graduated in 1977 from Northwestern University with a BA in English Literature, and Kent University, Cambridge, England in 1978 with an MA in English and American Studies. After marrying an Englishman in 1979, she remained there the rest of her life except for visits back to the US. She continued to enjoy flute and recorder performance at University and later in community orchestras.
In 1989, Lucy was diagnosed with LAM, a rare, incurable lung disease. She continued to care for her family and worked in the fields of education, special needs, and supervising Young Carers. Even after her condition worsened, she continued to advocate and volunteer for many causes. Her longest involvement was helping to found and develop a British LAM foundation (LAM Action), to help support patients, disseminate information and keep up on the latest research. She was active in attending LAM conferences in other countries, helped with a research program into the disease at the US National Institutes of Health, and Nottingham University, and donated lung tissue to this latter program after her death.
A fitting description of her personality and the influence of her efforts comes from former LAM Action Chair Gill Hollis: "Lucy defied her prognosis for many years. The same strength, enthusiasm and positivity that meant she lived for so long on such damaged lungs was also a huge asset to the LAM community, and to LAM Action in particular. . . .Hers was the voice of reason and wisdom, and she always gave calm, thoughtful advice and support. . . .She had both a fierce intellect and deep empathy for other people; a wonderful combination for LAM Action. She had a detailed interest in the science, but her interest in other people is particularly obvious. . . ."
A memorial service and burial was held in Aylesbury, England, on Monday, July 6. Memorial remembrances may be sent to The LAM Foundation (online at TheLAMFoundation.org
, or download a donation form to mail with a contribution). Anyone interested in viewing a recording of the memorial service online should reach out to Memorial@10thgen.com
. It will be available until August 3, 2020.