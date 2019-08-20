Lucy "Ann" Franklin, age 81, died Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at her residence in Shelbyville, Kentucky.
She was a member of Pleasant Valley Church and worked at Purnell Sausage Company.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Noah & Minnie Waldridge and her husband, Joe Allen Franklin.
She is survived by her daughter, Patty Tidwell (Doug) of Whitebluff, TN; her sons, Frosty Clark (Cheryl Walls) of Mt. Eden, Bobby Clark (Wanda) of Shelbyville; daughter, Lois Cooper (Randall) of Pleasureville; her grandchildren, Sarah Dietrich, Bruce, Jason, James, Karen, Josh, Bobbie Jo, Anna, Nathan, Jessica; her 21 great grandchildren; her sisters, Marjie Barnes, Virginia Peach, Louise Jamison,; her brother, Charles Waldrige; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, August 23, 2019 at the Shannon Funeral Home in Shelbyville, with Bro. Jimmy Beckard officiating. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Grove Hill Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made to or to Norton Children's Hospital.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Aug. 20 to Aug. 23, 2019