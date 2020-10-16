1/1
Lydia Phillips
Lydia Mae Phillips, 98, died Wednesday, October 14, 2020 in Shelbyville, Kentucky.
She was a member of Simpsonville Baptist Church, and retired from General Electric.
She was an avid UK fan. She loved to cook, fish, garden, play rook, and quilt. She read her bible everyday and was happiest when she was surrounded by her family.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Ollie & Christine Casey Nation; her husband, Howard Phillips; her son, Bobby Phillips; her brothers, Gayle & Harold Nation; and her sisters, Marie Murphy & Blanche Wayne.
She is survived by her daughters, Sue Carole Perry of Shelbyville, Darlene Eddington of Bowling Green; her sons, James Phillips (Theresa) of Mt. Eden, Dean Phillips of Southville; her daughter-in-law Mary Ann Phillips; her sisters, Ada Harley, Clara Isaac, Linda Bannon and Brenda Oldham; her brother, Joe Nation; and her 19 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren and 16 great great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 11 am on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the Shannon Funeral Home in Shelbyville, Kentucky, with Bro. Steve Boyd officiating. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Friday and from 9:30 until time of service on Saturday. Burial will be at Grove Hill Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Simpsonville Baptist Church, 7208 Shelbyville Road, Simpsonville, KY 40067.

Published in The Sentinel-News from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
