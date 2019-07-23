SHELBYVILLE-Mable A. Robinson, 88, died Sunday, July 21, 2019, in Danville. She was the daughter of the late George Hiram and Cora Lee Day Pack, and the widow of Cecil Clinton Robinson.



Survivors include her sons, Clinton Ray Robinson and his wife, Diane, of Shelbyville, and George William Robinson and his wife, Shannon, of Shelbyville; her daughter, Teresa York Goode and her husband, Benny, of Danville; 3 grandchildren; and 3 great grandchildren.



Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., Thursday, July 25, 2019, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville with the Reverend Bill Scheidt and Reverend Tim Mathis officiating. Interment will be in Grove Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m., Wednesday, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville. Arrangements are entrusted to the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville.

