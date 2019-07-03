Madlyn Harrod Brooks, 96, of Dade City, FL, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019, at her home. She was born June 22, 1928, in Shelby County, KY to John Hayden Harrod and Mary Ann Yount Harrod. She was a longtime area resident of Dade City where she had been active with the Dade City Christian Church.
Madlyn is survived by 2 daughters: Paula Scott Moore (William Rayburn) and Barbara Sue Blann (Troy Robinson); 3 grandchildren: Kyle Rayburn Moore (Ashley Pelham), Amy Allison Moore, and Jennifer Blann Sterle (Dennis); 3 great-grandchildren: Hailey Brooks Fay, Haven Louise Sterle, Stella Marie Sterle; 2 siblings: Horace Rice Harrod and Helen Harrod Stratton. She was preceded in death by her first husband: Allen Brooks; her second husband: Paul Scott; 1 grandson: Tristan Blann; and 11 siblings: John Thomas Harrod, Robert Alfred Harrod, Richard Harrod, Burgett Sanford Harrod, Enoch Andrew Harrod, Luke Harrod, Barnett Celbert Harrod, Mary Ann Mischler, Sallie Frances Chesher, Lillie Belle Cook and Minerva Mae Terrell.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 6, at the Shannon Funeral Home. Visitation will be 10:00-11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 6th at the funeral home. Interment will be at the Grove Hill Cemetery in Shelbyville, KY.
Published in The Sentinel-News on July 3, 2019