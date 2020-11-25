1/
Major "Eddie" Stratton
SHELBYVILLE- Major "Eddie" Stratton, 92, of Shelbyville, passed away peacefully with his family by his side, on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Baptist Health Louisville.
Born on Sept. 18, 1928, in Bagdad, he was the son of the late Robert E. and Kate Miles Stratton.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Miles Stratton and Robert J. "Bobby" Stratton, both of Shelbyville, and his sister, Nell Samples of Bagdad.
He is survived by his wife of over sixty-eight years, Helen Stratton and his daughter, Kimberly Scott Sullivan (Timmy) of Frisco, Texas.
Funeral services and visitation will be private with the Rev. Chris Platt and Rev. Jesse Baxter officiating. Private interment will be in the Grove Hill Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Highland Baptist Church, 511 Mount Eden Road, Shelbyville, Kentucky 40065, to the Home of the Innocents, 1100 East Market Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40206, or to the Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
Arrangements are entrusted to Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville, and online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Sentinel-News from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hall-Taylor Funeral Home
1185 Main Street
Shelbyville, KY 40065
502-633-1655
