A native of Shelby County, she was the daughter of the late Guthrie Wayne and Martha Cunningham Campbell.

She was the widow of Claude Shepherd, Jr.

In addition to her parents and husband, one sister, Dorothy Young, and two brothers, Frank Campbell and Robert Campbell, preceded her in death.

She is survived by her sister, Mary Moore of Louisville; and brother, Samuel Campbell of Shelbyville.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 at Webb Funeral Home with visitation after 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Morton-Beckley Funeral Directors.

