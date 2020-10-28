1/
Mamie L. Shepherd
Mamie L. Shepherd, 83, died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 at Norton Hospital, Louisville, following a long illness.
A native of Shelby County, she was the daughter of the late Guthrie Wayne and Martha Cunningham Campbell.
She was the widow of Claude Shepherd, Jr.
In addition to her parents and husband, one sister, Dorothy Young, and two brothers, Frank Campbell and Robert Campbell, preceded her in death.
She is survived by her sister, Mary Moore of Louisville; and brother, Samuel Campbell of Shelbyville.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 at Webb Funeral Home with visitation after 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Morton-Beckley Funeral Directors. Online condolences may be expressed at www.morton-beckley.com.

Published in The Sentinel-News on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
11:00 AM
Morton-Beckley Funeral Directors
OCT
30
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Morton-Beckley Funeral Directors
Funeral services provided by
Morton-Beckley Funeral Directors
1144-C Main Street
Shelbyville, KY 40066-0926
502-647-3750
