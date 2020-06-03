Marcella Ruth Sears McGillen Abbott, of Shelbyville, Kentucky passed away Wednesday May 27, 2020 at Frankfort Regional Medical Center in Frankfort, Kentucky. A Pendleton, Indiana native, Marcella was born January 8, 1926 to the late Glenn Urban Sears and Jennie Ruth Stanford Sears. She was always proud of sharing her birthdate with Elvis Presley and made sure everyone knew. On July 31, 1943, she married the late Herbert E. McGillen, who forever called her "Marcy". Herb was a self-employed contractor in Pendleton and Anderson, IN.
She was preceded in death by a son, Geoffrey E. McGillen and three sisters, Anna Catherine White Rowlison, KY, Audrey Irene Jackson, CA Mary Jane Walker, CA and a daughter-in-law, Linda Sue Harris, McGillen, OK.
Marcy adored her sons and their families. She took great pride in them and was always quick to share their accomplishments with her friends. She retired from a lengthy position at Warner Press of Anderson where she enjoyed working and becoming friends with everyone. On April 30, 2012, Marcy married Howard Abbott of Anderson, who survives her. Marcy was a very gregarious lady who loved being with her friends and one of her joys was eating out at various restaurants in Anderson. She continued that tradition when she and her husband Howard moved to Shelbyville, KY. Marcy's faith was important to her. She was along-standing member of the Park Place Church of God in Anderson, IN and Shelbyville First Baptist in Shelbyville, KY.
She is survived by her remaining son Christopher Carson McGillen, grandsons Robert McGillen (Yanzhi Song), Tom McGillen (Melissa), grandchildren Jackson and Logan McGillen, stepson Paul Abbott, daughter-in-law Mary Shannon McGillen, grandson Jesse McGillen, great grandchildren Kayden and Daniel McGillen, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Shelbyville First Baptist: Complete the Journey, Shelbyville, KY.
A private burial service will be held June 1, 2020 at Grovelawn Cemetery in Pendleton, Indiana with Dr. David L. Coolidge officiating.
Services have been entrusted to Hersberger-Bozell Funeral Home, 1010 North Main Street, Lapel, Indiana 46051.
Online Condolences: www.hersbergerbozell.com
Published in The Sentinel-News on Jun. 3, 2020.