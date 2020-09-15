1/
Margaret Hankins
Margaret H. Hankins, 84, of Shelbyville passed away Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 in Louisville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Luther A. Hankins.
She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Ballard (Leonard) of Shelbyville; and sons, Robert Allen Hankins (Connie) of Gravel Switch and Jamie Hankins (Jennifer) of Paris.
Funeral services were Sept. 11, 2020 at Shannon Funeral Home. Burial is in Grove Hill Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Shelbyville First Baptist Church, 1516 Midland Trail, Shelbyville, KY 40065.

Published in The Sentinel-News from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
1124 Main St.
Shelbyville, KY 40065
502-633-1266
