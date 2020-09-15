Margaret Hankins

Margaret H. Hankins, 84, of Shelbyville passed away Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 in Louisville.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Luther A. Hankins.

She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Ballard (Leonard) of Shelbyville; and sons, Robert Allen Hankins (Connie) of Gravel Switch and Jamie Hankins (Jennifer) of Paris.

Funeral services were Sept. 11, 2020 at Shannon Funeral Home. Burial is in Grove Hill Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Shelbyville First Baptist Church, 1516 Midland Trail, Shelbyville, KY 40065.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store