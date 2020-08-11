1/
Margaret "Peggy" Hernandez
Margaret "Peggy" Bodkin Hernandez, 81, of Shelbyville, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at Baptist Health Louisville.
A native of Atlanta, Georgia, she was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Mary Catherine Reagan.
She is survived by her son, George Hernandez (Janice), of Brunswick, Ga.; and daughter, Julie Hawkins (William), of Shelbyville.
The Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at the Church of the Annunciation with the Rev. William Bowling celebrating. Social distancing will be required and anyone entering the church will be required to wear a mask. Interment will be in Grove Hill Cemetery in Shelbyville.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Church of the Annunciation, 120 Main Street, Shelbyville 40065.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville and online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Sentinel-News from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Funeral
10:00 AM
Church of the Annunciation
