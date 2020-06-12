Margaret Humphrey
Margaret Reynolds Humphrey, 94, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Crescent Place Assisted Living in Shelbyville. She was a native of Nelson County. She was a member of the Catholic Church of the Annunciation. She loved being a housewife and mother. During her free time--she enjoyed gardening, working puzzles, and playing Bingo.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Mary Jo Reynolds; her brothers, Ed and Billy Reynolds; her son-in-laws, Lee Prewitt and Gilbert Parrett; and her husband, Simon Alton Humphrey, Jr. She is survived by her daughters, Aline Prewitt of Taylorsville, Betty Crenshaw (Jim) of Mt. Washington, Brenda Mathis (Eddie) of Shelbyville, Rolla Travis (Wayne) of Taylorsville, Debbie Humphrey of Shelbyville, and Shirley Dorr (Mike) of Simpsonville; her sons, Earl Humphrey (Kathy) of Fairfield, Alton Humphrey (Nancy) of Taylorsville, Donnie Humphrey (Patsy) Taylorsville, Jerry Humphrey of Taylorsville, and David Humphrey (Bonnie) of Taylorsville; and 27 grandchildren, 52 great grandchildren, and 7 great great grandchildren.

A private Funeral Mass will be Friday, June 12 at the Catholic Church of the Annunciation. A public visitation will be 9:00-11:00 a.m. Friday, June 12 at the church. During the visitation, the pastor requests that each person attending wear a mask and observe social distancing beginning at their vehicles. It is suggested hand sanitizer be used when entering the church.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Catholic Church of the Annunciation 105 Main Street Shelbyville, KY 40064 or the American Diabetes Association 161 St. Matthews Ave. Suite 3 Louisville, KY 40207 or Hosparus 3532 Ephraim McDowell Dr. Louisville, KY 40205.

Shannon Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Sentinel-News on Jun. 12, 2020.
