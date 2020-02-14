Margaret L. Jackson Mack, 104, formerly of Shelbyville, died Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the home of her daughter in Burtonsville, MD. A native of Shelbyville, she was the daughter of the late Alonzo Jackson, Sr. and Emma Wilson Jackson and the widow of long-time city councilman, Lee Nor Mack, Sr. She was a devoted domestic worker for more than 50 years. She began her work with the Crockett Family and then worked for Mrs. Marion Boyd and the Mary Long Randolph and Bill Randolph family for many years. She was a long-time member of St. John United Methodist Church and later Shelby Congregational Church, where her membership still resides.
In addition to her husband and parents, seven siblings, Mary Katherine Alexander, Evelyn Wilson, Bernice Mickey, Alonzo Jackson, Jr., Arthur Jackson, Sr., Preston Jackson and Charles Jackson, preceded her in death.
Survivors include her children, Lavolia Pat Mack-Miller (William) of Burtonsville, MD and Lee Nor Mack, Jr. of Charlotte, NC; one grandchild; two great- grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be Monday, February 17, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home with visitation after 12 p.m. Rev. Joe Humphrey, Jr. will officiate. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Morton-Beckley Funeral Directors. Online condolences may be expressed at www.morton-beckley.com.
Published in The Sentinel-News on Feb. 14, 2020