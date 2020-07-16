Margaret Morris

Margaret Whitehouse Morris, age 88 of Shelbyville passed away Wednesday July 15, 2020 in Louisville.
She was a member of Highland Baptist Church in Shelbyville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Morris; her daughter-in-law, Donna Morris; and her parents Herbert and Leora Whitehouse.
She is survived by her sons, Rodney Morris, and Steve Morris (Amy) both of Shelbyville; her grandson, Ethan Morris, Shelbyville; her brother, Marvin Whitehouse (Eloise), of Shelbyville; and sister, Marie Perry of Mount Eden, KY.
Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Monday July 20, 2020 at the Shannon Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Grove Hill Cemetery, Shelbyville.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. Monday July 20, 2020 at Shannon Funeral Home until the hour of service.
Expressions of Sympathy may be made to the American Heart Association
