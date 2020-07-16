1/1
Margaret Morris
Margaret Whitehouse Morris, age 88 of Shelbyville passed away Wednesday July 15, 2020 in Louisville.
She was a member of Highland Baptist Church in Shelbyville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Morris; her daughter-in-law, Donna Morris; and her parents Herbert and Leora Whitehouse.
She is survived by her sons, Rodney Morris, and Steve Morris (Amy) both of Shelbyville; her grandson, Ethan Morris, Shelbyville; her brother, Marvin Whitehouse (Eloise), of Shelbyville; and sister, Marie Perry of Mount Eden, KY.
Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Monday July 20, 2020 at the Shannon Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Grove Hill Cemetery, Shelbyville.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. Monday July 20, 2020 at Shannon Funeral Home until the hour of service.
Expressions of Sympathy may be made to the American Heart Association.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Visitation
10:00 - 02:00 PM
Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
JUL
20
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
JUL
20
Burial
Grove Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
1124 Main St.
Shelbyville, KY 40065
502-633-1266
