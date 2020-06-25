Margaret Whitehouse
Margaret Whitehouse, age 88, died Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at her residence in Mt. Eden, Kentucky.

She was a member of Mt. Moriah Baptist Church. She was a homemaker and loved to cook. She enjoyed her family and taking care of them.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James J. W. Whitehouse; her parents, Marvin & Edith Perry; her sister, Dorotha Shouse; and her brothers, Donald & Sherman Perry.

She is survived by her sons, Roger Whitehouse (Debbie), James Edward Whitehouse (Kathy) all of Mt. Eden; her daughters, Donna Maggard of Shelbyville, Annette Kendall of Lawrenceburg; her brother, Ralph Perry (Mary Jo), of Mt. Eden; her sisters-in-law, Marie Perry & Martha Perry, both of Mt. Eden; her brother-in-law, Bill Shouse, of Mt. Eden; her 8 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the Shannon Funeral Home with Bro. Roy Temple Jr. and Bro Tom Conway officiating. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Grove Hill Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Teen Kids and Youth Missions, Mt. Moriah Baptist Church 12154 Mt. Eden Road, Waddy, Kentucky 40076.

Published in The Sentinel-News from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
1124 Main St.
Shelbyville, KY 40065
502-633-1266
