Marie Vest Pecora, 86, died Friday, May 22, 2020 at UofL Health - Jewish Hospital in Louisville following a brief illness.
She was the daughter of the late Howard and Fannie Vest and the widow of Frank Pecora, Sr.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Steve Pecora, sisters, Pauline Stout and Shirley Pinkie and brothers, James Vest, Robert "Bobby" Vest and Harold Vest.
She is survived by sons, Rick Frank Pecora, Jr. of Louisville, Gregory Pecora (Theresa) of Louisville, Gary Pecora (LeeAnn) of Simpsonville; daughter Lisa Napper (Aaron) of Shepherdsville; sister, Barbara Hill (Wayne Long) of Mt. Washington; and brothers, Johnny Vest (Eunice) of Louisville and Tommy Vest (Sharon) of Graefenburg.
A private funeral service was May 27, 2020 at Grove Hill Cemetery Chapel. Ted and Miriam Shouse officiated. Burial, next to her son, followed at Grove Hill Cemetery.
Webb Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.webbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Sentinel-News from May 28 to May 29, 2020.