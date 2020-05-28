Marie Pecora
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marie Vest Pecora, 86, died Friday, May 22, 2020 at UofL Health - Jewish Hospital in Louisville following a brief illness.

She was the daughter of the late Howard and Fannie Vest and the widow of Frank Pecora, Sr.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Steve Pecora, sisters, Pauline Stout and Shirley Pinkie and brothers, James Vest, Robert "Bobby" Vest and Harold Vest.

She is survived by sons, Rick Frank Pecora, Jr. of Louisville, Gregory Pecora (Theresa) of Louisville, Gary Pecora (LeeAnn) of Simpsonville; daughter Lisa Napper (Aaron) of Shepherdsville; sister, Barbara Hill (Wayne Long) of Mt. Washington; and brothers, Johnny Vest (Eunice) of Louisville and Tommy Vest (Sharon) of Graefenburg.

A private funeral service was May 27, 2020 at Grove Hill Cemetery Chapel. Ted and Miriam Shouse officiated. Burial, next to her son, followed at Grove Hill Cemetery.

Webb Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.webbfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sentinel-News from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
27
Funeral
02:00 PM
Grove Hill Cemetery Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Webb Funeral Home - Shelbyville
1144 W. Main
Shelbyville, KY 40065
502-633-3750
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved