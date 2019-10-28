Marjorie Dean Young Brooks, 83, died Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Van L. and Fannie Peaks Young; husband, Clarence Brooks, Sr.; daughter, Peggy Marlene Smith; son, Herbert Leslie Brooks.
She is survived by her daughters, Hilda Moore of Shelbyville, Irene Bramblett (Charles) of Waddy, Nancy Avery of Shelbyville, Bonnie Crafton of Shelbyville; and sons, Clarence Brooks, Jr. and Jerry Mason Brooks, both of Shelbyville.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 at Shannon Funeral Home with the Rev. Jesse Baxter officiating. Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Grove Hill Cemetery.
Published in The Sentinel-News on Oct. 25, 2019