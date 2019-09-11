Mark Lynn Bailey, 56, died Tuesday, September 10, 2019 in Shelbyville, Kentucky.
He was a member of Pleasant Hill Christian Church. He was a retired UPS Freight District Manager and a sales clerk at Shelbyville N.A.P.A. He was a lifetime member of the Franklin County High School sports boosters.
He is survived by his wife, Rhonda Holmes Bailey of Bagdad; his sons, Shawn Bailey (Katrina) of Frankfort; Brandon Bailey (Jamie) of Frankfort, John Bailey of Frankfort; his stepsons, Drew Collins (Brandy) of Shelbyville, Seth Collins (Katie) of Shelbyville, Austin Collins (Tiffany) of Taylorsville; his sister, Debbie Jones (J.P.) of Nicholasville; his mother, Nancy Reed of Shelbyville; and his father, Lewis Bailey (Norma) of Bagdad.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 13, 2019 at the Shannon Funeral Home with Rev. Roy Temple Jr. officiating. Visitation will be from 1-8 p.m. on Thursday, September 12, 2019. Burial will be at Grove Hill Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Pleasant Hill Christian Building Fund, 1005 Pleasant Grove Ridge Road, Mt. Eden, KY 40046.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Sept. 11 to Sept. 13, 2019