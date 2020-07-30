1/
Marlene Carey
Marlene (Casey) Carey, age 65 of Shelbyville passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020. She previously worked for Speedway in Shelbyville and J.A. Sexauer Plumbing Supply. Marlene was s the daughter of the late Carl & Juanita (McGuire) Casey. Marlene was cremated.
Survived By: Son: Lee Allen Carey of Shelbyville; Daughter: Nora Nichole Carey of Shelbyville; Sister: Darlene Watts of Eminence; Brother: Carl Allen Casey of LaGrange; 5 Grandchildren: Joseph, Hailie, Maliah, Ashton & Braden and Nephew: Tony Banta of Eminence.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Memorial Contributions may be given to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), 11902 Brinley Ave., Suite 100, Louisville, KY 40243.
Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Sentinel-News from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Prewitt Funeral Home Inc
425 N Main St
New Castle, KY 40050
(502) 845-2917
