Marlene Carey

Marlene (Casey) Carey, age 65 of Shelbyville passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020. She previously worked for Speedway in Shelbyville and J.A. Sexauer Plumbing Supply. Marlene was s the daughter of the late Carl & Juanita (McGuire) Casey. Marlene was cremated.

Survived By: Son: Lee Allen Carey of Shelbyville; Daughter: Nora Nichole Carey of Shelbyville; Sister: Darlene Watts of Eminence; Brother: Carl Allen Casey of LaGrange; 5 Grandchildren: Joseph, Hailie, Maliah, Ashton & Braden and Nephew: Tony Banta of Eminence.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Memorial Contributions may be given to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), 11902 Brinley Ave., Suite 100, Louisville, KY 40243.

Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

